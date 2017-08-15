NAREP doubts if POA will be reviewed

The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) says Zambians should forget about having an amended Public Order Act following remarks by Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila that the Act should remain the way it is.

NAREP Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo says the remarks by Mr Mwila are not inspiring.

He says this is considering the fact that the Government through the Ministry of Justice recently consulted various stakeholders on their inputs in reviewing this law.

Mr Bwalya recalls that this is the same law that the ruling PF had said was a bad law that needed to be changed, wondering what has now made it a good law in its current form.

The NAREP Spokesperson says the Minister of Justice should therefore clarify if the position taken by the PF is shared by the government.