Mctech Engineering Company Ltd abandon works

Mctech Engineering Company Limited engaged to construct the Luangeni National Assembly Office at Feni in Chipata has abandoned the works.

And Luangeni Member of Parliament Charles Zulu has expressed disappointment with the contractor for abandoning the works which are almost complete.

Mr. Zulu says workers in the Luangeni constituency office are squatting in a small room at Feni sub-centre making it difficult for them to work.

He says this has the potential to reduce their productivity.

Mr. Zulu has since called on the contractor to return to the site and complete the project.

He says it is disheartening to see local contractors abandoning projects that would benefit their own people.