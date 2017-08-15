Luanshya Mayor speaks against blocking sewer lines

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has directed Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company to stop blocking sewer lines for residents in the district.

Mr. Chanda says he is aware that Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company has not supplied water to the people in some parts of Luanshya for a long time which has forced them to start sinking boreholes and shallow wells for their survive.

Mr. Chanda says it is strange for the water utility to resort to start blocking the sewer lines when they are the ones at faulty.

He says there is need for Kafubu water to find alternative ways of improving service to the people than resorting to blocking the sewer lines.

Mr Chanda says the water utility should have been thinking of writing off the fixed bills for the period they never supplied water to their esteemed customers

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda is concerned with the shortage of water in Luanshya.