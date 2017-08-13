UPND will not score success by embracing Kambwili – Chanda

The ruling PF says UPND will not score success politically by embracing people like Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili saying he is a self-conceited destructive character.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has told QFM news in a statement that the UPND today has accepted a man that likened them to garbage, after UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba and it appears they will not slowdown in accepting any garbage ejecting itself from PF in their quest for political power.

Mr. Chanda explains that after being chased by the Bemba Royal Establishment, he claimed it was at the instigation of the PF Government.

He says Mr. Kambwili’s apology to both the good people of Southern Province and later to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for all he ever said about the Opposition Party should reveal the true character of the man saying he speaks for expediency rather than conviction.

Mr. Chanda claims that the Roan Member of Parliament does not belong to the rare breed of politicians who “say what they mean and mean what they say”.