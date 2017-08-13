Respect the judiciary, Mulemwa implores Zambians

Zambian DNA has noted with concern the growing trend to discredit the independence of the judiciary in the country.

Zambia DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says all patriotic and well-meaning Zambians should respect the Court’s decisions even when it‘s not in their favour.

Mr. Mulemwa says indeed, the judiciary‘s independence and competence is highly commendable.

He says it is extremely unfortunate and worry- some that some opposition political parties attack the judiciary, and cry foul whenever the Courts rule against them.

Mr. Mulemwa has since urged all patriotic and well-meaning Zambians to respect the judiciary’s independence by accepting the Courts’ decisions.

Meanwhile, the Zambia DNA Spokesperson encouraged President Edgar Lungu to ignore the ranting of his enemies such as Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and focus on delivering the much needed development in the country.