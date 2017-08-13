Nkana edge out Napsa

Nkana returned to winning ways with a hard fought 1-0 win over Napsa Stars in a Week 22 MTN Super League match played at the Nkana Stadium on Saturday.Ronald Kampamba scored the only goal of the match on 54 minutes to secure Nkana’s tenth league win, which pushed them one position up to sixth with 35 points. They could have scored more but Walter Bwalya, playing his first match in over a month, saw his penalty saved by Rabson Mucheleng’anga two minutes from time.

The victory ended Nkana’s run of two matches in which they recorded a loss and a draw.

On the other hand, Napsa Stars suffered their second successive defeat, extending their winless streak to five matches, a run which has seen them fall from the top of the standings to fourth position.

There was only one other victory in matches played on Saturday, with the other four all ending as draws.

Red Arrows were rampant as they defeated Real Nakonde 3-0 thanks to goals by Patrick Ngoma, George Simbayambaya and Bruce Musakanya.

The victory meant that Honour Janza’s side moved up to 9th position with 30 points with a game in hand, extending their unbeaten run to five matches.

Elsewhere, second place Power Dynamos had to come from behind to draw 1-1 away to Nkwazi with Alex Ng’onga equalising in the 23rd minute after Lameck Banda had given the hosts an early lead.

Champions Zanaco recorded a third successive draw as they shared spoils in a 1-1 draw with Mufulira Wanderers at the Shinde Stadium. It was Joseph Kanema who opened the scoring for the hosts on the half hour mark but Felix Nyaende equalized ten minutes later.

A similar scoreline was registered between Nakambala Leopards and Green Buffaloes while Green Eagles and Lumwana Radiants played out a goalless draw.

There will be four matches taking place on Sunday with fans treated to double heders at the Konkola and Levy Mwanawasa Stadiums in Chililabombwe and Ndola respectively.

Konkola Stadium will host Nchanga Rangers – Zesco United and Konkola Blades – City of Lusaka while Levy Mwanawasa will host Forest Rangers – Kabwe Warriors and Buildcon – Lusaka Dynamos.