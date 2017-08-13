Govt to modernize Mpulungu Harbour

Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile has disclosed that government is in the process to modernize Mpulungu Harbour in Mpulungu District in Northern Province to enable it handle major imports and exports.

Speaking during a PF Media Interactive Forum in Kasama today, Mr. Mundubile says the African Development Bank will provide the funds for modernizing the harbour.

Mr. Mundubile says the government wants to use this harbour for major imports and exports as a way of boosting Zambia’s economy.

He says plans are that even the importation of vehicles from Japan, the harbour can be used for this important undertaking.

He adds that the government wants to deepen it so that it can handle major imports and exports.

Mr. Mundubile says not only will this move create employment for the people, it will also help in boosting the country’s economy.