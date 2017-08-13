DEC nabs ‘fake teacher’

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka has arrested a businessman for attempting to defraud a teacher employed in the Ministry of Education.

Mwimba Chitundu, 54, of Zingalume Compound in Lusaka district has been arrested for personation, attempting to obtain goods by false pretences, forgery and uttering of false documents contrary to the laws of Zambia.

DEC Deputy Public Relations Officer Kamufisa Manchishi has told QFM News that particulars of the offence are that the suspect, on dates unknown but between 1st May, 2017 and 4th August, 2017, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown with intent to defraud did impersonate a teacher employed by the Ministry of Education and attempted to obtain a loan facility of K 28, 000.00 from a named money lending company.

Mr. Manchishi says the suspect further presented a false payslip, staff introductory letter, a National Registration Card in the name of Micheal Miti, a teacher employed in the Ministry of Education.

He explains that the suspect also presented a bank statement from a named bank where he had opened a bank account pretending to be Micheal Miti when in fact not.

He says the suspect is currently in Police custody as he has failed to meet the conditions set for his bond.

Meanwhile, the Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Western Province has also arrested two persons in Mongu district for money laundering activities involving K 91, 590.00

Brian Mutiwa Kalaluka, 39, a Court Interpreter at the Mongu Subordinate Court of Town Area in Mongu/Mulambwa Compound, has been arrested and charged for forgery contrary to the laws of Zambia while Kabanda Mbindi, 49, a Court clerk at Nang’oko Local Court, residing in Limulunga Royal Village, has been jointly arrested and charged for conspiring to commit a felony, theft by public servant and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia.