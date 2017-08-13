CSPR turns to President Lungu over maize floor price

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction has expressed disappointment with the decision taken by the Food Reserve Agency Board of Directors to maintain the maize flow price at K60 per 50kg bag of maize.

CSPR Eastern Provincial Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma says the decision taken by the board of directors is irrational, ill conceived and an act of day light robbery to farmers.

Mr. Nkhoma has stated that from the decision taken by the FRA board, it is clear that they are bias and only want to save the interest of buyers and not farmers.

Mr. Nkhoma is therefore appealing to President Edgar Lungu to intervene on this matter since it has hit deadlock between farmers and FRA.

He has since called on government to invest in developing strategies that are going to lower the cost of farming inputs in the 2017/2018 farming season as a way of controlling the maize flow.