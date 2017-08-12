Zambia rally from behind to hold Bafana in CHAN tie

Zambia came from two goals down to record a significant 2-all draw away to South Africa in the first leg final round of the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier.

South Africa had gone ahead in the 32nd minute through Gift Motupa who scored from a Ryan Moon corner with skipper Mario Booysen doubling the lead in the 52nd minute.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda shook things up making a double substitution that saw John Chingandu and Ernest Mbewe coming off for Martin Phiri and Mike Katiba, a move which paid off immediately.

Phiri hit the back of the net in the 59th minute springing life in the Zambian team but it was not until at the dearth that Augustine Mulenga struck home to level matters.

The two sides will close this tie on Saturday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium with the winner over two legs grabbing a ticket to the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship.