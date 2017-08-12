There is political tension in Zambia – FODEP

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) says the recent visits to Zambia by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo have simply confirmed that there is political tension in the country.

President Edgar Lungu has on different occasions insisted that there is no political tension in the country

FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says his organisation has been vindicated when it said that the country has not healed from the 2016 elections, hence the political tension.

Mr Chimfwembe says the coming of the international community to help resolve the political impasse is an indication that there is something the government is not doing to address the political tension.

He has told Q-news that there is need for the restoration of political order that Zambia has always been known for.