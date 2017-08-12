Shimunza says Zambians have been left out in economic activities

Movement for National Transformation(MNT) President Daniel Shimunza says Zambians have been left out as key drivers of the country’s economy.

Mr. Shimunza says 53 years down the line, Zambians have not been main stakeholders in as far as driving the economic agenda of the country is concerned.

Mr. Shimunza says the indigenous Zambians have sadly been exploited by foreigners through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He says his party will put much emphasis on the Zambianisation policy when it forms Government.

He adds that the party will work towards making Zambia an industrialized and first world economy.