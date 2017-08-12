HEADLINES

Shimunza says Zambians have been left out in economic activities

Daniel Shimunza - MNT President

Daniel Shimunza – MNT President

Movement for National Transformation(MNT) President Daniel Shimunza says Zambians have been  left out as key drivers of the country’s  economy.

Mr. Shimunza says 53 years down the line, Zambians have not been main stakeholders in as far as driving the economic agenda of the country is  concerned.

Mr. Shimunza says the indigenous Zambians have sadly been exploited by foreigners through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He says his party will put much emphasis on  the Zambianisation policy when it forms Government.

He adds that the party will work towards making Zambia an industrialized and first world economy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

©Copyright 2014. All rights reserved -- Terms and Conditions