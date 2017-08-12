Police Block Kambwili, Musenga from attending Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena

Police in Kasama have blocked former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili and former Copperbelt Province Minister Mwenya Musenga from attending the 2017 Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena tradition ceremony.

And suspected PF cadres in Kasama District this morning blocked the former two ministers from featuring on Radio Mano for a paid for live programme.

Information reaching QFM News indicate that the duo was blocked by Police in Kasama at the council barrier near Lukashya Bridge at about 09:00 hours as it was heading to the ceremony.

And Mr. Kambwili, who is also Roan Member of Parliament, has confirmed that the PF leadership in Kasama sent cadres to prevent him from featuring on a live paid programme but that they refused to beat him up.

He says the cadres told him in confidence that they were simply working under instructions but made it categorically clear that they will not harm him.

The former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister has also expressed shock that he has been prevented from attending his own mother’s traditional ceremony.