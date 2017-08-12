Lungu hails Mwinelubemba

President Edgar Lungu has paid glowing tribute to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people for his exemplary leadership and preservation of Bemba culture.

The Head of State who was officiating the colorful Ukusefya Pangw’ena traditional ceremony of the Bemba speaking people of Northern and Muchinga Province, saluted the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and the Bemba people for a smooth transition of power that was orderly.

President Lungu has urged leaders country wide to emulate this respect and smooth transition.

He has also urged politicians to take a leaf from this kind of leadership which respects systematic rule.

And President Lungu has recognized the pivotal role traditional leaders play in the country.

He says it is for this reason that his government has charged the ministry of chiefs and traditional affairs with the responsibility to engage chiefs in rural development programmes.

The President also appealed to traditional leaders in Zambia to take the lead in protecting children from early marriage.

He says the campaign to end child marriages calls for concerted effort and that this is why traditional leaders are a major player in championing this cause.