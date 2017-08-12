Lack of emotional support causing divorces in Zambia – Marriage Counselor

A Traditional Marriage Counselor Joe Namangolwa has attributed the rise in divorce cases in the country to lack of financial and emotional support by spouses.

Mr. Namangolwa has told QTV News that it is worrying and disheartening to see how marriages are breaking up due to misunderstandings by couples.

He notes that western values have also contributed to the breakup of marriages, especially that some adopted cultures do not go well with the Zambian culture.

Mr. Namangolwa adds that failure by some husbands to spend enough time with their wives leading to them engaging in infidelity due to lack of attachment to their husbands.

And another Marriage Counselor Chipila Katewile says indicators are showing that lack of transparency and trust is also contributing to the high divorce cases being recorded in the country.