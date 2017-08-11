Political impasse to end -Ng’oma

Political analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma says the willingness by both President Edgar Lungu and UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to dialogue will put to an end the continued political polarization in the country.

Dr. Ng’oma says this willingness should give hope to Zambians that the solution to the political impasse in the country has been found.

He says he foresees a situation where the hostility between the two leaders will come to an end.

Dr Ng’oma who is a political scientist says President Lungu and Mr. Hichilema should be commended for putting Zambia first.

Meanwhile, YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza says in order to completely avoid future political deadlocks, there is need to relook at some of the laws of the land as they have partly contributed to the current hostility between the two leaders.

Mr. Mwanza says as long as these laws are not revised, the current political rift is bound to happen again in the future.