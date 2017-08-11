Mushanga calls on MoH to recruit more health staff for Kabwe

Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga has appealed to the ministry of health to recruit more health staff to cater for the newly built health posts in the province.

Mr. Mushanga says while the province has seen development in new health infrastructure, there is need for these to be staffed with health personnel.

Mr. Mushanga tells QTV news that he has noted from the tours he has conducted of the health posts that they require more health staff for them to effectively enhance health services delivery in the province.

He has however, hailed the ministry of health’s concerted efforts in stocking the new health posts with drugs.