Kanyama slams briefcase buyers

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama says it is irresponsible for some briefcase maize buyers in the district to exploit farmers by offering prices as low as K30 for 50kg bag of maize.

Mr. Kanyama says private buyers should not take advantage of farmers, but offer them better prices.

Mr. Kanyama has since encouraged farmers to wait for the Food Reserve Agency who recently met with the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) over the possibility of reconsidering the K60.00 maize price it announced.

He has urged farmers not to accept the low prices they are being offered by private buyers.

Mr. Kanyama says his office will not allow briefcase maize buyers to exploit farmers in the district by offering low prices, as this amounts to stealing from farmers.