Kambwili’s number one enemy his mouth – Mwila

The ruling Patriotic Front has warned former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili that it will not take lightly his unwarranted attacks and use of abusive language against President Edgar Lungu.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has told a media briefing in Lusaka that if Mr. Kambwili continues on this path, he will find it difficult to practice politics in Zambia.

Mr. Mwila says the ruling party is itching to defend the Roan seat and test Mr. Kambwili’s popularity in a by-election.

He has since challenged the Roan Member of Parliament to withdraw his case from the court of law and re-contest his seat in a by-election and see if he will return it.

And the PF Chief Executive Officer says the ruling party is pleased that the Roan Constituency Lawmaker has apologized to the people of Southern Province following his remarks that even if Jesus was to come, Tongas would vote for a fellow Tonga.

He says Mr Kambwili number one enemy is his mouth.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwila says the ruling party is happy that mealie meal prices have reduced to as low as K58 from over K100 per 25kg bag.