Is A Second Tupac Biopic On The Way?

It’s clear that everyone was not pleased with ‘All Eyez On Me’. Maybe Tupac fans will get the biopic that they feel does justice to Pac!
(AllHipHop Rumors) Word on the curb is that another Tupac biopic is on the way! It’s gotten pretty quiet as far as the talk and controversy that surrounded the Tupac biopic, ‘All Eyez On Me’, but the good news is that another biopic is allegedly on the way since people were not pleased with the first.
While ‘All Eyez On Me’ did well with it’s first weekend at the box office, it also faced much backlash from those who knew Pac, other major artists, and Tupac fans alike. Many felt that the biopic just didn’t do Pac’s legacy and story justice.
It just didn’t leave most folks wowed or with a sense of urgency to even run out and tell the next person to go out and see it.
Most of Pac’s fans were also disappointed because they waited so long for the biopic, only to feel like it wasn’t done correctly!
According to Tupac’s cousin William Lesane, he is making a Pac biopic of his own, as well as a series about his aunt, Afeni Shakur.
Lessen says that Tupac fans should look out for the movie ‘Me Against The World’ in the next two years, and the film will be done the right way with nothing but integrity, honor, and respect for Tupac’s fans and legacy.
He says that the goal is to add to Tupac’s legacy, and not to take away from it or tarnish it.
Do you think that a second biopic will ever happen? Apparently it took so long for the first to happen because of legal issues.
Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr., who played Tupac in ‘All Eyez On Me’ also made it clear to Hollywood Unlocked that if the alleged rape scene that John Singleton had allegedly written in was confirmed, that he wouldn’t have played the part of Tupac because Tupac said it out of his own mouth that that never happened.
I’m just keeping it real; we definitely need a second biopic!