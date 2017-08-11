Govt calls for adoption of healthy sexual reproductive practices

Government says there is need for various leaders in society to inspire the youth and adolescents in adopting healthy sexual reproductive health practices and making positive decisions about their lives.

Speaking during the launch of the Big Sister Real Men campaign by Restless Development in Lusaka today, Acting Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama said all adults and leaders have a huge responsibility towards the young people.

Dr Malama says youths need to be inspired to rise against norms that seem to be acceptable in life such as the continuous stay in an abusive relationship and not going back to school after falling pregnant.

He has since implored citizens and adults who have volunteered themselves to be role models under the Big Sister Real Men campaign to continue motivating the youth through sharing personal experiences and their conduct.

And Restless Development hub director Harriet Mwiinga said young people face a lot of challenges and luck role models to motivate them.

Mrs Mwiinga said after understanding the challenges that young people face, her organization noted the need to bring in role models with life experiences that can be used to inspire the youth.