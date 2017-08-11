Dynamos record first victory over Zesco

Fwayo Tembo and Eric Kabulo scored a goal apiece in the last ten minutes of the match as Lusaka Dynamos came from behind to win 2-1 at Zesco United in their rescheduled Week 12 match played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Thursday.

Leaders Zesco United took the lead through second half substitute Davis Kasirye who headed home from close range in the 72nd minute – nine minutes after replacing Maybin Kalengo – to open his account on his third appearance for his new club. Jesse Were provided the assist.

However, the visitors got back on level terms ten minutes later, with Kabulo heading home from a Clatous Chama free kick before Tembo who had replaced Jimmy Bayindula made sure of maximum points with a low effort in the 90th minute after he was released by Chris Mugalu.

It was the first victory for Lusaka Dynamos over their more illustrious opponents in eighteen previous meetings in which nine draws were recorded dating back to 2004.

The victory moved Dynamos into fourth position, level on 36 points with Power Dynamos in third and Green Buffaloes in fifth and two points behind their opponents.

Their coach Patrick Phiri believes that the result which ends a run of four successive draws places them in a good position to challenge for the title.

“I am very happy that we managed to collect three points after four draws, especially here against the strongest team in Zambia. On any other day we could have lost. But we were very determined. We did not want to lose or draw so I am very happy that our outing has been successful

“This result gets us back on track; we can now campaign knowing that we are among the teams that are challenging for the title,” said Phiri.

Phiri’s side come up against strong opposition when they face Buildcon at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday while Zesco United will be away to Nchanga Rangers on the same day.

Meanwhile champions Zanaco were frustrated to a goalless draw at home to Lumwana Radiants in a rescheduled Week 12 match played at the Heroes Stadium on Wednesday.

It was the fourth draw in six matches for Mumamba Numba’s men who are sixth on the standings, level on 32 points and separated on goal difference from Nkana and Lumwana Radiants in seventh and eighth respectively.