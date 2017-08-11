Chief Nsamba praise Senior Chief Madzimawe

Chief Nsamba of Lunga District in Luapula Province has praised Senior Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people in Chipata district for punishing about five parents with community service work for allowing their underage primary school going children to be dancing queens at a local tavern.

Chief Nsamba notes that cases of early marriage can be eliminated in communities if traditional leaders and government work together and puts in place stringent measures.

He has since called for political will in the fight against early marriage to protect the girl child from being condemned to perpetual poverty.

Chief Nsamba says the fight against child marriage should begin from the top leadership in the country to give it the importance it deserves.

He has since warned parents in his chiefdom against marrying off their girl children at a tender age.

Chief Nsamba has instead encouraged people to prioritize education.