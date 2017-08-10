‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star Sheree J. Wilson dishes on working with Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris may be celebrated actor, martial arts champion, and beloved veteran of the Air Force, but to many young fans, the red-blooded American hero is an Internet sensation.

In 2005, a series of jokes known as “Chuck Norris Facts” began to circulate on the Internet that focused on his heroism and superhero strength.

However, the 77-year-old (whose real name is Carlos Ray Norris) wasn’t laughing — at first.

“We had a ball just laughing, making up Chuck Norris jokes,” said the 58-year-old actress. “He can laugh at himself. He’s the real deal… He’s very familiar [with the memes]. I think somebody sent me a T-shirt that has 100 jokes about him on it. I am going to wear it the next time I see him.”

Wilson’s lasting friendship Norris has endured since “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which ran from 1993 until 2001. They first met on the set of the film “Hellbound” in 1993, which was directed by sibling Aaron Norris.

Wilson, who initially believed the movie was going to be shot in Chicago, was being relocated to Israel and she had to fly out in three weeks. But before then, casting director Mary Jo Slater recommended Wilson to CBS for the role of D.A. Alex Cahill, resulting in an audition. However, Wilson had no idea who else was starring in the series.

“He didn’t know if they were just making fun of him at first,” Sheree J. Wilson, his co-star on “Walker, Texas Ranger,” told Fox News. “He was like, ‘What’s this about?’ And it turned out to be the fact that people really admired him. Revered him. Like Chuck Norris doesn’t do push-ups, he pushes the earth down. Chuck Norris can cure cancer with a single tear. They’re just so funny.”

Once Norris got in on the joke, he came to love the “facts.”

