NUPPEZ advocates for comprehensive sexuality in schools

The National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has observed the need for teachers to discuss comprehensive sexuality in schools openly.

NUPPEZ National Secretary Nelson Mwale has told QFM News in a telephone from Kafue on the sidelines of a three day UNESCO Teacher Union Workshop on comprehensive sexuality in schools, that pupils must be told the truth to prevent from falling prey to effects of sexual activities.

Mr. Mwale says it is important that pupils are told the dangers of engaging in sexual activities at a tender age.

He says continuing to regard sexual topics as taboo in schools will not help the pupils and the nation at large.

Mr. Mwale states that if the country is to reduce the high pupil dropout rate due to pregnancy related cases, there is need to openly discuss these issues with pupils without limit.