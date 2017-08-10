Kafue Hospital upgraded to General Hospital

Government has upgraded Kafue district hospital to a general hospital, with a pledge of K500 million towards its modernization.

And Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has today launched the Kafue School of Nursing that will see over 170 nurses trained.

Speaking during the official launch of the general hospital and the nursing school in Kafue today, Dr Chilufya said the upgrading of Kafue district hospital to a General hospital signifies government’s commitment to providing the best health care to communities.

He says the upgrade will be followed by the expansion of the theatre,Out Patient Department and more roads and packing space.

The minister adds that the upgraded facility has also resulted in the hospital having an obstetrician and pediatrician to handle complicated cases that are usually referred to the University Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile Dr Chilufya says the Kafue School of Nursing see will see the enrollment of over 170 students who will be taught under the e-learning program.

Speaking earlier, Child Fund acting country director,Doras Chirwa disclosed that the fund has donated 55 desktop computers worth K330,000 of which 50 will be given to the school of nursing while 5 will go to the general hospital.

She has pledged her organisation’s commitment to supporting government in improving the quality of health care in the country.

And in her vote of Thanks, Kafue Member of Parliament Mirriam Choonya says the upgrade of the health facility will improve health services.

Ms Choonya also notes that the nursing school will also accord more students to register as a way of empowering the youth in Kafue.