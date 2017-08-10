Govt threatens to shut down universities, colleges with unqualified staff

Government has warned that it will shut down some universities and colleges that do not have relevant skilled and professional staff.

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says government will have no other option, but to close down institutions where a diploma holder is handling a degree or Masters programme a situation she says is killing the quality of education.

Speaking during the launch of Chartered Accountants (CA) Zambia a premier professional qualification by the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA), Prof Luo says it is impossible to run a University or College with part time lecturers and achieve better results because lecturers need time to research.

And Professor Luo has proposed that the country reviews the Education curriculum every three years to tally with the modern realities.

Meanwhile Professor Luo has commended the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants for launching the CA Zambia qualification saying it is in line with government’s resolve to strengthen governance and oversight institutions.

Speaking at the same event, Finance Minister Felix Mutati appealed to accountants to ensure they work together with government in reforming the tax system in Zambia.

And earlier, ZICA President Jason Kazilimani expressed concern on the quality of accountants being churned out on the market as can be seen from the complaints the institution is receiving.

Mr. Kazilimani says it is for this reason the institute decided develop a competitive and robust professional qualification which provides accountants with accounting and business competencies designed to meet the evolving business needs of the country.

Meanwhile World Bank Senior Financial Management Specialist and Governance team Leader Srinivas Gurazanda says the launch of the CA qualification aligned with the best global practices and the new practical training framework is a major landmark in the series of reforms.