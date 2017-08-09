HEADLINES

Will Smith Talks Speaking With Barack Obama About Playing The President In A Movie (VIDEO)

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith‘s acting talents are next set to be seen in the Netflix original movie Bright.

But a future gig could feature the Philadelphia native starring as the 44th President of the United States.

Smith was the first guest on Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and he was asked about potentially playing Barack Obama.

“I talked to Barack about it,” said Smith. “He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”

The rapper formerly known as The Fresh Prince was also selected to play The Genie in Disney’s upcoming live action version of Aladdin.

