Will Smith Talks Speaking With Barack Obama About Playing The President In A Movie (VIDEO)

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith‘s acting talents are next set to be seen in the Netflix original movie Bright.
But a future gig could feature the Philadelphia native starring as the 44th President of the United States.
Smith was the first guest on Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and he was asked about potentially playing Barack Obama.
“I talked to Barack about it,” said Smith. “He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”
The rapper formerly known as The Fresh Prince was also selected to play The Genie in Disney’s upcoming live action version of Aladdin.
