Usher Sources Deny He Had Sex With Questionable Accuser Quantasia Sharpton

(AllHipHop News) The phrase “fake news” has been thrown around a lot over the last eight months, but it may be appropriate for some of these herpes stories connected to Usher Raymond.

After articles suggested one of the singer’s accusers, Quantasia Sharpton, may have been lying about having sex with Usher, TMZ now claims to have sources saying the accusations are definitely not true.

The entertainment website reports:

“Our sources say Usher told them he may have pulled her up onstage … he doesn’t remember, but he absolutely didn’t hook up with her. As for why he may have picked Sharpton out of the crowd and brought her onstage, the sources say Usher “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.” One source says he believes it’s “an esteem booster” to choose various people Usher sees in the audience and single them out.”

Sharpton held a press conference with celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom where she stated Usher pursued her following a concert, and they then supposedly had unprotected sex.

The presser also included Sharpton admitting she was not currently infected with herpes and had no proof that Usher was infected either.

On her Facebook page – under the name Angel Valentino- she posted “I need some money” and “Enjoying my last couple of hours as a regular girl” just prior to her coming public with the allegations.

Usher reportedly does not have herpes, and he is supposedly considering lawsuits against individuals accusing him of knowingly transmitting the virus.