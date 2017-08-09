HRC asks govt to procure bullet proof vests for officers

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has appealed to the government to consider prioritising the procurement of adequate bullet proof vests or any form of such protective device for law enforcement officers, particularly those working in sensitive operations such as the anti-robbery squad in order to protect them from criminals.

Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says Police Officers are primary human rights defenders in line with their constitutional mandate, and that it is deeply regrettable that they have to pay with their own lives in the course of securing the rights of others.

Mr. Muleya says the Commission deeply sympathizes with the Zambia Police Service and the families of the two officers who were killed in Ndola yesterday.

He says the deprivation of the right to life constitutes terminal violation of human rights and must at all cost be prevented as life lost cannot be restored.

And Mr. Muleya has called Zambians to collaborate with law enforcement officers in maintaining public security, law and order in order to promote a conducive environment for the enjoyment of human rights such as conducting business without fear of being robbed.

He says it is also important for law enforcement officers to enhance community service policing and work towards identifying individuals in possession of, and abusing military weapons such as an AK47 assault rifle.