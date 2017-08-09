Chipolopolo plot Bafana downfall

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda got his lads to work ahead of Saturday’s Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tie against South Africa with 19 players reporting for duty.
During a morning workout at Woodlands Stadium all players summoned to duty turned up with the exception of Zesco United members and Power Dynamos’ Alex Ng’onga.
Zesco United players were part of their team that beat Nakambala 2-0 a in a league fixture.
Nyirenda lined up his pieces trying out different formations with a partnership of Lubinda Mundia and Martin Phiri tried out against a backline that had at its heart skipper Ziyo Tembo and Isaac Shamujompa.
On the other end Justin Shonga lined up alongside Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe with Collins Sikombe in an improvised centre back role.
The rest of the players were shuffled around the pitch fitting different positional roles during the training session.
The legion of Zesco United players and Ng’onga were expected to join the team later in the day.
Zambia and South Africa will square off on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London in the third round first leg encounter.
The return leg will be held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on August 19 with winner over two legs grabbing the ticket to Kenya next year.
FULL LIST
GOALKEEPERS:
Chibwe Allan (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco).
DEFENDERS:
Shamujompa Isaac (Power Dynamos), Donashano Malama (Nkana) Simon Silwimba (Zesco), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco) Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Moses Nyondo (Nkana)
MIDFIELDERS:
Ngwenya Godfrey (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Sikombe Collins (NAPSA), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), John Ching’andu (Zesco)
STRIKERS:
Shonga Justin (Nkwazi), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Martin Phiri, Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos).
©FAZ