Changala questions DPP’s credibility

Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has questioned the credibility of the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute following the latest acquittal of former Lusaka province Obvious Mwaliteta and his co-accused on aggravated robbery charges.

Mr. Mwaliteta and his co accused were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in August last year after they intercepted records of election results.

But Mr. Changala has told Q-news that the acquittal of Mr Mwaliteta and his co-accused by the Lusaka High Court should trouble the conscience of a well functioning office, of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He has noted with concern how the country has in the recent past been treated to testimonies by Police and arresting officers that lack evidence and merit.

Mr Changala has since advised the DPP against allowing herself to be used in order to safeguard and maintain her credibility and dignity.