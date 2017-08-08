Wina urges Insurance Companies to be innovative

Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has urged insurance companies in the country to come up with innovations and packages that will address the loss of properties through calamities.

And Zambia State Insurance Corporation has donated a total of K150,000 towards the reconstruction of Lusaka city market which was gutted by fire last month.

Speaking when she received the donation at her office today,Ms Wina challenged ZSIC in its capacity as a parastal to take a leading role in organizing insurance companies to put up packages that will help traders and other businesses when faced with calamities that result in loss of property.

Ms Wina has also noted the need for members of the public, business owners and traders to be sensitized on the importance of embracing insurance as a way of preserving their properties and what they own.

She has stated that government alone does not have adequate capacity to ensure that buildings that are put up are resilient to calamities, therefore the need for help from insurance companies and the private sector.

And ZSIC General Insurance Limited Board Chairperson Justine Chisulo said the donation is in response to the appeal made to the corporate world by government to help in one way or the other the city market fire victims.