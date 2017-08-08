UTH ready to conduct kidney transplants

The University Teaching Hospital says it is now ready to conduct Kidney Transplants.

Speaking during the tour of the hospital’s renal unit by medical personal from Lesotho, UTH Senior Medical Superintendent for Adult Hospital ,Dr. Clarence Chiluba says the country has more than qualified personnel and equipment to conduct kidney transplants.

He says by the end of this year, the hospital will be fully fledged to conduct Kidney Transplants.

During the same tour, Dr. Chiluba hailed the ministry of health’s enhanced renal dialysis services at various renal units in the country’s various hospitals owing to the powerful equipment government has procured.

He says in order to extend the renal services; the country has also embarked on training health personnel from other countries, so that the services are rolled out to the entire region.

Dr Chiluba further stated that it is the hospital’s intention to become a health hub in the region as various people from all across the region are trooping into the country to access the renal services.

Meanwhile Lesotho’s Director General for Health Services Dr. Lesie Ntawe has says her country will replicate what they have seen in Zambia.

Dr. Ntawe says her delegation’s visit to Zambia was to assess the country’s health services and transfer some of its aspects to Lesotho.

She says she is pleased with the health personnel in the country especially at UTH’s renal unit.

Dr Ntawe has admired the equipment, cleanliness and infection control at the hospital’s renal unit.