Political Parties Bill to be tabled before parley

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has disclosed that the political parties Bill will be tabled in the next sitting of Parliament.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Lubinda says this follows the successful completion of the consultative process with stakeholders.

He says in order to ensure that stakeholders have timely access to the Political Parties Draft Bill of 2017, the document has been made available through the websites for the ministries of Justice, Home Affairs, the Law Association of Zambia and the Zambia Law Development Commission.

Mr. Lubinda explains that Part V of the constitution provides for the establishment and management of a political parties’ fund to provide financial support to political parties with seats in the National Assembly.

He says the same Part V also talks of the accounts of political parties that are funded and the submission of the audited accounts by Political Parties.

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister says he will inform the nation on the practical steps his ministry will take with regards to concerns on the passing rate at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).

Mr. Lubinda says he has received several complaints regarding the passing rate at ZIALE and that his ministry is taking steps to address such complaints.