Govt lifts suspension of land administration agency for Kalulushi

Government has with immediate effect lifted the suspension of the land administration Agency for Kalulushi Municipal Council.

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources public relations officer Diniwe Zulu says the ministry decided to lift the suspension following the measures put in place by Kalulushi Municipal Council to ensure effective land administration in the District.

Ms Zulu says the lifting of the suspension is in accordance with the Land circular No. 1 of 1985.

She however, states that the suspension should serve as a warning to other local authorities across the country that the Ministry will not hesitate to revoke or suspend the land administration Agency of any council.

She has since reminded local authorities to quickly process and submit recommendations for applicants to the office of the Commissioner of Lands on time.

Ms Zulu says the ministry has noted that Councils have in the recent past been advertising land and conducting interviews without forwarding recommendations to the office of the Commissioner of Lands.