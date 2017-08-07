Political Parties told to respect President Lungu and his office

Governance Activist Leslie Chikuse has called on political parties in the country to show respect to President Edgar Lungu and his office.

Mr. Chikuse has observed the need for all political leaders in the country to engage the president on issues of common interest and national importance, than insulting the all the time.

Mr. Chikuse has told q-news in an interview that Zambian politicians should learn to practice politics of maturity.

He says the country will not develop if Zambians especially the politicians do not change their mind sets.

Mr. Chikuse says there is need for the change of the mind sets be it the church, politicians or ordinary Zambians.