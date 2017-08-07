PIA encourages farmers to embrace weather index insurance scheme

The Pensions Insurance Authority (PIA) has encouraged farmers to embrace the weather index insurance scheme that will help them secure their farming business from the early stage of planting.

PIA Communications Manager Doreen Silungwe told Qnews that the authority has introduced the scheme after observing that most farmers do not afford most of the traditional insurance packages offered by various insurance companies.

Mrs. Silungwe has stated that now that agriculture is the backbone of the economy there is need to assist farmers especially the small scale farmers enhance and sustain their farming businesses.

She has explains that the weather insurance scheme will be very beneficial to the farmers as government has also imbedded it in the framers input and support program(FISP).

Mrs. Silungwe has further disclosed that the world bank has also come on board in helping develop the insurance scheme for the framers in the country.

She has since urged farmers to take up this scheme that will help them buy inputs and be compensated in case of a loss of their crops due to weather changes.