Pay workers on time, employers told

Labour minister Joyce Simukoko has called on employers to pay workers on time.

Mrs. Simukoko says many workers are finding it difficult to pay for their rentals and send their children’s to school due to delay in payments by their employers.

She says delayed salaries makes workers discontented and disillusioned thus the need to ensure that employer pay their workers on time.

Mrs. Simukoko has called on employers to be fair in its dealings with workers so as to save the labour laws of the country.

And Mrs. Simukoko says employers have a duty to help workers whenever they are in need.