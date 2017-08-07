Lusaka Pastor arrested for murder

Police in Lusaka have arrested a Pastor at Door of Heaven Ministry church in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound in connection with the death of two male juveniles.

The two juveniles are his step son aged 10 years and his nephew aged nine years.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QFM News in statement that this happened on 05th August, 2017 at about 1700 Hours in John Leigh compound.

Ms Katongo says the incident is alleged to have happened when the Pastor identified as Eugene Haminda aged 38 of John Leigh was whipping the two male juveniles aged nine years and 10 years respectively after he discovered that some money was missing in the house.

She says it is alleged that the pastor had tied the two boys whilst whipping them and they later fell to the cooker which later electrocuted them and they died on the spot.

She discloses that the bodies of the deceased were deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem while the accused person is detained in Police custody.

Ms Katongo says police have since instituted investigations in the matter to establish what transpired.