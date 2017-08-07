Govt says the ban on importation of live poultry still stands

Government says the ban on importation of live poultry will be in effect until the bird flu is contained in south Africa and Zimbabwe.

In June this years, government banned the importation of live poultry and associated products from south Africa following an outbreak of pathogenic avian influenza in Zimbabwe and south Africa.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Michael Katambo told journalist that government is committed to ensure that the poultry industry is protected thus such measures being put in place.

He has since stated that his ministry has collaborated with other line ministries on the need to sensitize farmers and traders in the poultry sector against going against the ban of importing live poultry for the affected countries.

Mr. Katambo has since emphasized that the ban is still in effect until the affected countries are free from the bird influenza.