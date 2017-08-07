Govt procure 10 million USD worthy of drugs

Government has procured drugs and medicines worth 10 million usd to stabilize the country’s drugs and medical supply system’s in the country.

Health minister Dr. Chilufya says the procured medicines include ARVs, anti-malaria, health care kits and other ethanol medicines.

And dr. Chilufya says government has increased the fleet of logistics, so that the drugs are distributed to all parts of the country in time.

Speaking when he toured the medical stores limited in Lusaka, dr. Chilufya also stated that government has also heightened security at medical stores to reduce pilferages by unscrupulous people.

He says all the measures are being put in place , in line with the patriotic fronts government manifesto to improve quality health service delivery in the country.

Meanwhile Dr .Chilufya has disclosed that government has embarked on constructing medical hubs and warehouses worth 6 million USD in all parts of the country to enhance medical storage systems.

He adds that government has so far constructed warehouses in Mansa, Chipata, Mpika and Choma districts.