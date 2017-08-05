Zuma arrives in Zambia

South African President Jacob Zuma is this afternoon expected to officially open 91st Zambia’s agriculture and commercial show and to drum up support for improved relations with Zambia.

President Zuma who arrived in the country this morning is on a one day visit.

This year’s agriculture commercial show is been held under the theme: promoting a green environment, will open to the public from Wednesday august 2 to Monday august 7, 2017.

President Zuma’s plane touched down at 9:00 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and was received by president Edgar Lungu.

President Zuma was accorded a twenty-one gun salute and inspected a guard of honor.

He is expected to return home immediately after the official opening.