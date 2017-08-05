Traditional Leaders urged to emulate Madzimawe

The Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence has called on the traditional leadership in the country to emulate the zeal exhibited by Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province in denouncing child abuse and GBV.

Advocacy Executive Director, Bellion Chola says his organization is pleased that Chief Madzimawe has managed to retrieve a number of girls who were married off at a tender age and taken them back to school.

Mr. Chola notes that if all the chiefs in the country can be this proactive, the nation will see the reduction of child abuse and GBV cases.

He says it is also pleasing that the traditional leader has punished some parents for allowing their children to engage in illicit activities.

Mr. Chola has since encouraged chiefs across the country not to hesitate in dealing with parents or guardians who marry off their children at a tender age.