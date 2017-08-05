President Lungu meets Obasanjo

President Edgar Lungu has met with former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and discussed a wide range of issues.

The President met Mr. Obasanjo who paid him a courtesy call today at state house where they discussed engagements of the former Nigerian president in peace efforts and his campaign against polio on the African continent.

During the meeting, the former Nigerian president sought permission from the president to visit united party for national development party (upnd) leader Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko maximum prison in Kabwe, central province.

The president has since authorized his visit and directed the Zambia air force (ZAF) to fly the former Nigerian president to Mukobeko.