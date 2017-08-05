PeP caution fellow Opposition parties

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has appeal to all political players to desist from using derogatory language which has the potential to create conflict.

Party president Sean Tembo has reminded politicians that they are role models in society who young citizens tend to look up to and whose values and habits they emulate.

Mr. Tembo says politicians have a duty to make sure that those values and habits are good ones and not anchored on derogatory language towards one another.

He has since expressed regret over the arrest of United Progressive People (UPP) president Dr. Saviour Chishimba, for the offence of Defamation of the President.

Mr. Tembo says opposition political parties should dedicate their energies towards holding the government of the day accountable through appropriate checks and balances and providing alternative policy positions.