Usher’s Wife Reportedly Standing By The Singer During $20 Million STD Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News) It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Usher Raymond.

An unnamed woman filed a reported $20 million lawsuit claiming the “U Got It Bad” singer gave her herpes after having sex with him at least twice this year.

Usher has been married to Grace Miguel since September 2015.

According to TMZ, Miguel is not concerned about these STD allegations.

The website’s sources suggested “Jane Doe” was a friend of Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Harris and he believes the suit is just part of a long-standing grudge.

That alleged bad blood playing a part in the situation is supposedly the reason Grace is standing by her husband.

Meanwhile, Usher was added to the August 3 date for Dave Chappelle’s stand-up comedy residency at Radio City Music Hall.