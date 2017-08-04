Saviour Chishimba charged with ‘defamation of the president’

Police in Lusaka have formally charged United Progressive People (UPP) President Dr. Saviour Chishimba with the offence of Defamation of the President.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says Dr. Chishimba has been charged with the Offence of Defamation of President contrary to section 69 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Ms Katongo says the UPP Leader remains in Police Custody and is scheduled to appear in Court within the course of next week.

Dr. Chishimba was yesterday arrested and detained at Woodlands Police Station.

He was picked up by police from Diamond TV where he was featuring on a programme.