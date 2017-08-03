Zamtel has now paid ZICTA K10.2m

Zamtel has announced that it has now paid the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) K10.2 million towards settlement of the outstanding historical debt for spectrum and operating fees.

Zamtel Acting Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta reiterated that Zamtel remains committed to settling all its outstanding statutory obligations within the shortest possible time.

Mr Mupeta says the unprecedented growth in the subscriber base has continued to yield a positive effect on the company’s revenues.

He states that Zamtel is experiencing phenomenal growth and drawing closer to getting the 2 millionth customer.