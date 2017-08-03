Zambia’s economy pushing in right direction – Dodia

Economist Yusuf Dodia has observed that Zambia’s economy has been pushing in the right direction in the first half of 2017.

Mr. Dodia has also noted that the country’s economy has performed well despite the high cost of goods and attributed to the hike in electricity tariffs.

He also noted that while there has not been much growth from the private sector in the period under review in terms of domestic investment, there has been good investment from foreign investors.

Mr. Dodia says this can be attributed to the fact that the government owes suppliers huge sums of money making it difficult for them to invest in the country.